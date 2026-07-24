Foreign arrivals to China rise 20.4% in H1

(ECNS) -- China recorded 22.91 million foreign arrivals in the first half of 2026, up 20.4% year on year, as expanded visa-free policies continued to boost cross-border travel, a public security official said on Friday.

Speaking at a State Council Information Office press briefing, Qi Yanjun, vice minister of public security, said 17.815 million foreigners entered China visa-free during the period, up 30.6% from a year earlier.

Qi said authorities have worked to improve convenience for inbound tourism, consumption and daily life, adding that the growing cross-border flow of people has become a new driver of economic growth.

Qi Yanjun, vice minister of public security.(Photo/China News Service)

(By Kira)