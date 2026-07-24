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Hami-Chongqing ±800 kV UHVDC power project transmits over 30 billion kWh

2026-07-24 15:05:11Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Employees of State Grid Xinjiang’s extra-high-voltage branch conduct a routine inspection at the Barkol Converter Station on July 17, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Lingkai)
Employees of State Grid Xinjiang’s extra-high-voltage branch conduct a routine inspection at the Barkol Converter Station on July 17, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Lingkai)

(ECNS) -- The Hami–Chongqing ±800-kV ultra-high voltage direct current transmission project has delivered more than 30 billion kWh of electricity since entering operation, with daily transmission peaking at 145 million kWh, State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. said Thursday.

The project starts from Hami in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, and stretches 2,260 kilometers through Gansu, Shaanxi and Sichuan provinces, ultimately reaching Chongqing, delivering wind and solar power from northwestern China's Gobi Desert to industrial centers in the southwest. It can transmit up to 6 million kilowatts during the summer peak, enough to meet about one-fifth of Chongqing’s peak electricity demand.

Chongqing’s power load reached a record 31.4 million kilowatts on Thursday, amid persistent high temperatures. Grid operators in Xinjiang and Chongqing are coordinating to keep the transmission line operating safely and steadily.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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