China's major road traffic accidents down 8.8% in H1

(ECNS) -- China's road traffic safety remained generally stable in the first half of 2026, with the number of major road traffic accidents fell 8.8% year on year, a public security official said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference by State Council Information Office, Wang Qiang, head of the traffic management bureau under the Ministry of Public Security, said the country added 7.1 million motor vehicles and 8.44 million licensed drivers in the first six months of the year, bringing the totals to 476 million vehicles and 567 million drivers.

Traffic police strengthened efforts to improve road safety and support economic development at the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030).

Wang Qiang, head of the traffic management bureau under the Ministry of Public Security. (Photo/China News Service)

(By Kira)