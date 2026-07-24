S China's Fujian steps up precautions as Typhoon Noul nears coast

Fishing boats are seen docked at a port in Fujian Province. (File photo: China News Service/Wang Dongming)

(ECNS) -- East China’s Fujian Province stepped up emergency precautions Friday as Typhoon Noul moved toward the coast of Guangdong and Fujian provinces, with fishing boats ordered to shelter and personnel at offshore fish farms told to evacuate ashore.

Noul was forecast to enter the northeastern South China Sea from Friday night to early Saturday and make landfall between Zhuhai in Guangdong and Zhangpu in Fujian from Saturday night to Sunday morning. The Ministry of Transport also activated a Level III typhoon response Friday morning.

Marine construction projects in Zhangzhou, Xiamen and Quanzhou, cities in Fujian, were suspended, while passenger ferry services and small-vessel operations were ordered to halt. Fishing boats in several offshore fishing grounds were told to return to port or move to safer waters.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)