China-Laos Railway cargo value hits 17.17 bln yuan in H1, up 33.8%

A train loaded with fresh vegetables departs from Yanhe Station on the China-Laos Railway in Yuxi, Yunnan Province on Jan. 26, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

(ECNS) -- Imports and exports via the China-Laos Railway totaled 17.17 billion yuan (about $2.54 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 33.8% year on year, according to Mengla Customs under Kunming Customs in southwest China’s Yunnan.

Imports of tropical fruits, including durians, mangosteens and longans, reached 4.22 billion yuan, an increase of 25.8%. Meanwhile, exports of new-energy products, such as electric vehicles and photovoltaic equipment, totaled 2.14 billion yuan, surging 3.5 times year on year. Cross-border e-commerce B2B exports also doubled.

Improved customs procedures and smart inspection equipment have increased port logistics efficiency by more than 40 percent. Cold-chain transport has also helped reduce losses during the delivery of imported fruit.

During the period, the railway operated more than 22,000 international freight trains, carrying 19.35 million tonnes of goods worth 90.28 billion yuan. The railway now connects China with 19 countries and regions and handles more than 3,900 types of goods.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)