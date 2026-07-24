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China's water conservancy investment reaches $75.8 billion in H1 2026

2026-07-24 14:34:37Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China invested 515.1 billion yuan (about $75.8 billion) in the construction water conservancy projects in the first half of 2026, the Ministry of Water Resources said on Friday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Vice Minister Sun Zhiyu said 33,000 water conservancy projects were under construction nationwide from January to June. The projects created 1.344 million jobs, including 1.111 million for rural workers, with total wages reaching 209.9 billion yuan, of which 165.1 billion yuan was paid to rural laborers.

On June 8, 2026, construction of a new waterway project begins on the Three Gorges in Yichang, Hubei Province. (Photo/China News Service)
On June 8, 2026, construction of a new waterway project begins on the Three Gorges in Yichang, Hubei Province. (Photo/China News Service)

During the January–June period, 25 major water conservancy projects were launched, according to the ministry.

Sun said the ministry will continue strengthening flood and drought prevention while working with relevant departments and local governments to accelerate the construction of a modern water network, enhance workplace safety and quality control to ensure annual targets are completed on schedule and to a high standard.

(By Kira)

 
 

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