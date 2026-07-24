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Experts mull AI, women's progress, childrearing at China-Russia forum in Harbin

2026-07-24 11:16:22Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
A China-Russia friendship exchange for women, children and families is held in Harbin. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Deyu)
A China-Russia friendship exchange for women, children and families is held in Harbin. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Deyu)

(ECNS) -- Chinese and Russian experts gathered Wednesday in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, to discuss the use of artificial intelligence in advancing women’s development and ways to better support marriage and childrearing.

The event was part of celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation. It was jointly hosted by the Heilongjiang Provincial Women’s Federation and the provincial foreign affairs office.

Organizations working on women, children and families in China and Russia also signed cooperation memorandums and issued a joint initiative on good-neighborly friendship.

More than 100 representatives from both China and Russia attended this event.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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