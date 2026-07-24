China-Russia youth and education exchange conference held in Harbin

(ECNS) -- A China-Russia youth and education exchange conference was held Tuesday at Heilongjiang University in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, bringing together more than 150 university presidents, think tank experts, young scholars and student representatives from both countries.

The event was part of a series of activities marking the China-Russia Year of Education and the 25th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

China-Russia youth and education exchange conference is held at Heilongjiang University in Harbin, July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Agency)

Officials from China’s Heilongjiang Province and Russia’s Jewish Autonomous Oblast attended the event and delivered speeches highlighting the importance of educational cooperation and youth exchanges.

During the event, a China-Russia youth dialogue mechanism between Heilongjiang and the Jewish Autonomous Oblast was launched. Universities from both countries also signed cooperation agreements and initiated joint education and research programs.

During panel discussions, experts and scholars exchanged views on China-Russia cultural history, regional cooperation and educational development.

More than 100 young representatives from the two countries also held discussions on youth education, cultural exchanges and international communication.

The event further strengthened educational and people-to-people exchanges between China and Russia while promoting greater mutual understanding among young people.

(By Helen Mo, intern Liu Shuangjing)