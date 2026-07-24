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Chinese vice FM Ma Zhaoxu visits U.S.

2026-07-24 11:05:51Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu visited the United States from Wednesday to Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

During the two-day visit, Ma held consultations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau.

He also met with Ivan Kanapathy, senior director for Asia at the White House's National Security Council, and Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby. 

Ma also exchanged views with members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

(By Alex)
(By Alex)

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