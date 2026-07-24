Friday Jul 24, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

ROK returns Qing Dynasty stone lions to China

2026-07-24 13:00:52Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Republic of Korea (ROK) on Thursday returned two stone lions from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) to China in a ceremony held at the Kansong Art Museum in Seoul.

China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) officially received the sculptures from the National Museum of Korea.

Experts believe the lions once stood at the entrance of a residence belonging to a Qing imperial family member.

The artifacts were purchased at an auction in Japan in 1933 by Jeon Hyeong-pil, founder of the Kansong Art Museum, who believed they should eventually return to China. Following discussions between China's NCHA and the National Museum of Korea in late 2025, the two sides reached an agreement on their return.

NCHA head Rao Quan said the handover represents a practical step in implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state on expanding people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

(By Kira)
(By Kira)
 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]