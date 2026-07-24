ROK returns Qing Dynasty stone lions to China

(ECNS) -- The Republic of Korea (ROK) on Thursday returned two stone lions from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) to China in a ceremony held at the Kansong Art Museum in Seoul.

China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) officially received the sculptures from the National Museum of Korea.

Experts believe the lions once stood at the entrance of a residence belonging to a Qing imperial family member.

The artifacts were purchased at an auction in Japan in 1933 by Jeon Hyeong-pil, founder of the Kansong Art Museum, who believed they should eventually return to China. Following discussions between China's NCHA and the National Museum of Korea in late 2025, the two sides reached an agreement on their return.

NCHA head Rao Quan said the handover represents a practical step in implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state on expanding people-to-people and cultural exchanges.