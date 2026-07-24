Chinese police repatriates U.S. fugitive wanted for serious violent crimes

(ECNS) -- Chinese police on Thursday handed over a U.S. fugitive wanted for serious violent crimes, according to China's Ministry of Public Security.

The fugitive, who was on the most wanted list in 2004 for serious violent offenses, including sexual assault of a minor and the fatal shooting of his wife, was escorted back to the U.S. by relevant U.S. law enforcement personnel, said the ministry.

Interpol issued a Red Notice for the man in August 2005. At the request of the U.S., Chinese police conducted thorough investigations and eventually arrested him.

The repatriation represents another achievement in bilateral law enforcement cooperation, said the Ministry of Public Security.