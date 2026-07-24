Friday Jul 24, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Chinese police repatriates U.S. fugitive wanted for serious violent crimes

2026-07-24 10:58:48Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Chinese police on Thursday handed over a U.S. fugitive wanted for serious violent crimes, according to China's Ministry of Public Security.

The fugitive, who was on the most wanted list in 2004 for serious violent offenses, including sexual assault of a minor and the fatal shooting of his wife, was escorted back to the U.S. by relevant U.S. law enforcement personnel, said the ministry.

Interpol issued a Red Notice for the man in August 2005. At the request of the U.S., Chinese police conducted thorough investigations and eventually arrested him.

The repatriation represents another achievement in bilateral law enforcement cooperation, said the Ministry of Public Security.

(By Alex)
(By Alex)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]