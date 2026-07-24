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China launches Lijian-1 rocket to send 5 satellites to space

2026-07-24 10:44:08Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
China successfully sends five satellites into space aboard the Lijian-1 Y15 carrier rocket the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone, July 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)
China successfully sends five satellites into space aboard the Lijian-1 Y15 carrier rocket at the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone, July 24, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Jiangbo)

(ECNS) -- China on Friday launched a Lijian-1 Y15 carrier rocket, carrying five satellites into space.

The rocket lifted off at 7:33 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Dongfeng commercial space innovation pilot zone in northwest China, successfully placing the satellites into their designated orbits.

The mission marked the 15th flight of the carrier rocket.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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