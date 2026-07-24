Over 16,000 people charged with workplace safety crimes since 2023

(ECNS) -- Chinese prosecutors approved the arrests of 4,181 people and prosecuted 16,648 others for workplace safety-related crimes between January 2023 and June 2026, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Tuesday.

The SPP said that while China's workplace safety situation has continued to improve overall, risks remain in some industries. Prosecutors have maintained a tough stance by overseeing major cases and holding those responsible accountable.

During the reporting period, prosecutors supervised the filing of 791 cases involving 881 people and pursued the arrest or prosecution of 534 suspects who had initially been omitted from investigations.

They also recommended that administrative authorities transfer 872 suspected criminal cases for prosecution and filed 78 protests against court judgments involving errors in conviction or sentencing.