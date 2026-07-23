China, India should consolidate positive momentum in bilateral ties: FM Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Manila, the Philippines, July 22, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

(ECNS) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that China and India should bear the well-being of humanity in mind, demonstrate a sense of responsibility as major countries, consolidate the positive momentum in bilateral relations, and strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Manila, the Philippines.

The foreign minister called on the two countries to make positive contributions to advancing multipolarity and greater democracy in international relations.

China stands ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain close high-level exchanges, strengthen cooperation in areas including economy and trade, media, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and properly handle sensitive issues, Xinhua News Agency cited Wang as saying.

The foreign minister also called on the two sides to strengthen coordination and cooperation, promote the growth of the greater BRICS cooperation mechanism, and better represent and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

China will continue to support India in hosting a successful BRICS summit this year, Wang added.

For his part, Jaishankar said that India's positions on issues concerning Taiwan and Xizang have not changed, and India respects China's sovereignty. He added that India has consistently advanced a positive and cooperative bilateral relationship with a forward-looking approach.

(By Alex)