Chinese FM says China, Vietnam should strengthen unity, cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung in Manila, the Philippines, July 22, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)



(ECNS) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that China and Vietnam should proceed from the overall interests of their respective long-term development and effectively strengthen unity and cooperation, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung in Manila, the Philippines.

The foreign minister noted that as socialist countries and two major developing countries, China and Vietnam must conscientiously implement the common understanding reached between the leaders of the two parties and two countries.

Both sides should continue to intensify high-level exchanges, promote practical cooperation in areas such as connectivity and artificial intelligence, and jointly maintain a good situation for regional peace and development, Wang said.

For his part, Trung said that Vietnam is willing to work with China to enhance exchanges at all levels, promote practical cooperation in railways, agriculture and other fields, and strengthen multilateral communication and coordination with China to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and the region.

(By Zhang Dongfang)