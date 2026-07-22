Nike to end online distributor sales in China starting January 2027

(ECNS) -- Sportswear giant Nike plans to phase out thousands of online distributors in China starting January 2027, as it restructures its digital sales network to regain growth in the Chinese market, according to Shangguan News.

Beginning next year, Nike's online sales in China will be concentrated on its official website, mobile app, and flagship stores on major Chinese e-commerce and social commerce platforms, including Tmall, JD.com and Douyin.

The company said the move is intended to provide consumers with a more consistent shopping experience while strengthening its control over online pricing.

Nike trail running shoes. (Photo/China News Service)

(By Kira)