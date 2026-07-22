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Mainland slams DPP authorities for backing external forces over Ren'ai Jiao

2026-07-22 15:35:05Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for echoing external forces to smear the mainland.

Zhang Han, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to questions about Taiwan authorities' support for the Philippines' claims, following the Philippines' recent provocations and violent attack on Chinese law enforcement officers at Ren'ai Jiao.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office. (Photo/China News Service)
Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office. (Photo/China News Service)

(By Kira)

 
 

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