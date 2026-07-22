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Taiwan urged to lift restrictions on mainland-made motorcycles

2026-07-22 14:52:29Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday called on Taiwan authorities to remove unreasonable restrictions on mainland-made products, following reports that ZXMOTO was blocked from entering the Taiwan market.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said growing numbers of Taiwan compatriots are interested in experiencing mainland technological advances through the ZXMOTO motorcycle brand.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office. (Photo/China News Service)
Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office. (Photo/China News Service)

Zhang urged the Democratic Progressive Party authorities to better respond to public demand.

(By Kira)

 
 

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