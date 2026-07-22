Taiwan urged to lift restrictions on mainland-made motorcycles

(ECNS) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday called on Taiwan authorities to remove unreasonable restrictions on mainland-made products, following reports that ZXMOTO was blocked from entering the Taiwan market.
Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said growing numbers of Taiwan compatriots are interested in experiencing mainland technological advances through the ZXMOTO motorcycle brand.
Zhang urged the Democratic Progressive Party authorities to better respond to public demand.
(By Kira)