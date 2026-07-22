Mainland assists injured Taiwan compatriots after Russia traffic accident: official

(ECNS) -- The Chinese mainland has assisted injured Taiwan compatriots following a traffic accident near Russia's Irkutsk region, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson Zhang Han, a tour group from Taiwan was involved in the road accident near Irkutsk. After receiving a request for help, the Chinese Consulate General in Irkutsk immediately coordinated with a local hospital to dispatch ambulances and provide medical assistance. The consulate also visited and offered support to the injured Taiwan compatriots.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office. (Photo/China News Service)

The injured individuals are currently in stable condition, Zhang said.

People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are all Chinese, Zhang said, adding that providing consular protection and assistance to Chinese citizens overseas, including Taiwan compatriots, is the responsibility of the Chinese government.

Wherever compatriots have expectations and needs, the care and support of the motherland will be there, Zhang said, pledging that relevant authorities will continue to provide assistance and support to ensure Chinese citizens feel the warmth and strength of the country.

(By Kira)