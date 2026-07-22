China to complete 95% of national integrated transport network by 2030

(ECNS) -- China aims to complete 95% of the planned backbone of its national integrated transport network by 2030, up from the current 91%, as the country shifts from expanding infrastructure to improving connectivity, efficiency and resilience.

Officials announced on Tuesday that during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026–2030), China will continue upgrading infrastructure across railways, highways, waterways, civil aviation, postal and express delivery services, while accelerating the development of a more integrated national logistics network.

Shijiazhuang–Chongqing rapid multimodal freight train is being loaded. (File photo/China News Service)

(By Kira)