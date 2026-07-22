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Fruit industry boosts incomes in rural Fujian

2026-07-22 14:47:40Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- In Qianqi Township, Fuding City, Fujian Province, peach orchards are in full harvest as growers pick, sort and ship the season's first crop.

Peaches on trees in Kewan Village, Qianqi Township, Fuding City, east China's Fujian Province, on July 20, 2026. (Photo: Wang Tingting)
Peaches on trees in Kewan Village, Qianqi Township, Fuding City, east China's Fujian Province, on July 20, 2026. (Photo: Wang Tingting)

The township has a long tradition of peach cultivation, with fruit prized for its full flesh and sweet juice. More than 93 hectares of orchards yield up to 22,500 kilograms per hectare in peak years.

Honey plum harvests are also underway. Grower Li Yuncong introduced 170 honey plum and peach plum saplings three years ago under the guidance of local agricultural experts. Each tree now produces nearly 40 kilograms of fruit during the peak season.

A tourist picks fruit at an orchard in Qianqi Township, Fuding City, east China's Fujian Province, on July 20, 2026. (Photo: Wang Tingting)
A tourist picks fruit at an orchard in Qianqi Township, Fuding City, east China's Fujian Province, on July 20, 2026. (Photo: Wang Tingting)

The township has adopted a "Party-building plus industry" development model, providing financial support, technical guidance and brand promotion. Each village focuses on a signature fruit: Zhaolan Village on bayberry, Kewan Village on peach, and Xizhai Village on bitter orange.

Wu Sifeng, a senior agronomist at the township's rural revitalization service center, said the team regularly visits orchards to guide growers on seasonal management practices.

Fruit cultivation in Qianqi Township now exceeds 733 hectares, with an annual output of over 15,000 metric tons.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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