German Bo Le Chinese Choir summer camp opens in Kunming

(ECNS) -- The 2026 "Chinese Bridge" German Bo Le Chinese Choir Yunnan-Beijing Summer Camp opened at a university in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Tuesday.

Participants pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the 2026 "Chinese Bridge" German Bo Le Chinese Choir Yunnan-Beijing Summer Camp at Yunnan University in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

During the camp, German youth will partner with local Chinese youth for activities including choir rehearsals, language exchange and cultural experiences.

Duan Libo, dean of the School of Education at Yunnan University, said this is not the first exchange between the university and the choir. Last summer, the choir visited Yunnan University; later, Yunnan University students visited Germany for joint performances. A return visit to Germany is planned for October.

A teacher from the choir said music transcends language and brings cultures together. The choir hopes to use music as a bridge for young people from both countries to learn each other's languages and cultures.

Xie Suyu, a student from Yunnan University's affiliated middle school, played the pipa and looked forward to sharing music with the German participants.

The choir members will visit Kunming and Pu'er in Yunnan from July 21 to 29, and then travel to Beijing.

The Bo Le Chinese Choir was founded in Germany in 2014. Its name is derived from the Chinese idiom "Bo Le judges horses," which refers to someone who has a keen eye for talent. Over the past decade, more than 300 young Germans have joined the choir to learn Chinese through music.

(By Tang Yuxian)