China-Laos railway section resumes after earthquake inspection finds no hazards

(ECNS) -- The Yuanjiang-Pu'er section of the China-Laos railway in southwest China's Yunnan Province resumed operation Tuesday night after an earthquake-triggered safety inspection found no hazards, according to China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Mojiang Hani Autonomous County in Pu'er City at 7:43 p.m. on Tuesday. The railway operator immediately halted service on the section for inspection.

After joint checks by track, communication and power supply departments, the section was cleared and reopened at 11:40 p.m. Train services are gradually returning to normal.

The railway authority advised passengers to check train schedules via the 12306 platform and station announcements, and and noted that ticket refunds for delays or cancellations are free of charge.

(By Tang Yuxian)