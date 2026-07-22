China's oil, gas output reaches record high in 2025

The semisubmersible drilling rig “Nanhai 8” stands in Guanabara Bay, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 28, 2025. (Photo: Courtesy of COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers Co.)

(ECNS) -- China’s oil and gas production rose to a record 420 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2025, according to a report released by the National Energy Administration (NEA) on Tuesday.

Crude oil output reached an all-time high of 216 million tonnes, while natural gas production registered an annual increase of more than 10 billion cubic meters for the ninth consecutive year, marking a notable improvement in the country's independent energy security capacity, according to the NEA.

China’s shale oil output surpassed 8.5 million tonnes in 2025, more than 10 times the 2018 figure. From 2019 to 2025, the oil and gas sector carried out a seven-year action plan to boost domestic exploration and development, achieving record highs in both reserves and output.

In 2026, the sector will begin a new round of strategic exploration and development campaigns, increase investment and keep crude oil output above 200 million tonnes while raising natural gas production, according to the report.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)