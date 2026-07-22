China securities regulator pledges to strengthen market stability

(ECNS) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said Tuesday it would strengthen the capital market’s institutional foundations and enhance its inherent stability after holding a series of meetings Monday afternoon and Tuesday with listed companies, securities and fund institutions, experts and academics.

A total of 29 representatives attended the meetings. They proposed adopting longer performance-assessment periods for medium- and long-term funds, improving corporate governance, further regulating quantitative trading and imposing tougher penalties for market misconduct.

Participants said China’s economy remained broadly stable, while capital market reforms had improved the market environment, the quality of listed companies and their investment value.

The CSRC said it would study the proposals, respond to market concerns and strengthen long-term safeguards for investors’ lawful rights and interests while coordinating risk prevention, regulatory oversight and high-quality development.