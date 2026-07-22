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China removes 759 counterfeit websites in H1

2026-07-22 13:07:53Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Chinese authorities took down 759 counterfeit and fraudulent websites in the first half of 2026, a 150% increase from the same period a year earlier, the cyberspace regulator's reporting center said on Tuesday.

The removed counterfeit sites spanned five categories, including the Communist Party of China and government agencies, public institutions, businesses, social organizations and international organizations, according to the reporting center under the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

 

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