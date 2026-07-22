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Macao expands outdoor smoking ban, tightens e-cigarette controls

2026-07-22 13:04:21Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) passed amendments to the SAR’s anti-smoking law Tuesday, expanding outdoor smoke-free zones and tightening rules on e-cigarettes and other smoking products.

According to the updated anti-smoking law, smoking will be prohibited within 10 meters of entrances to hospitals, health centers, nurseries, childcare facilities, and primary and secondary schools. The revised law will also ban the use or possession of e-cigarettes in all places intended for collective use.

It will ban the manufacture and circulation of nicotine pouches, herbal cigarettes and hookahs, introduce standardized packaging and require larger warning labels on tobacco products.

Most provisions will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027. The ban on using or possessing e-cigarettes will take effect on July 1, 2027, while standardized packaging and larger warning labels will be introduced on July 1, 2028.

(Photo/China News Service)
(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang) 

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