China to spend $3.1 billion on scrapping old freight trucks

(ECNS) -- China will allocate 22 billion yuan (about $3.1 billion) in ultra-long-term special treasury bonds in 2026 to support the replacement of old commercial freight trucks, the Ministry of Transport said Tuesday.

The program will prioritize new energy heavy-duty trucks and promote their use in freight transport.

New energy heavy-duty trucks. (Photo/China News Service)

China also plans to build more than 3,000 charging stations for new energy heavy-duty trucks along major freight routes, in key city clusters, ports and logistics hubs to support the expansion of electric trucks.

(By Kira)