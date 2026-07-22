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FM says extension of mutual visa exemption between China, Russia can better facilitate people-to-people exchanges

2026-07-22 13:06:08Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- An extension of mutual visa exemption between China and Russia can better facilitate the people-to-people exchanges, deepen the friendship between our two peoples, and promote exchanges and cooperation across various fields, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday at a regular press conference.

Lin made the remarks in response to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to extend visa-free entry for Chinese citizens till the end of next year.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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