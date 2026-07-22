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Beijing bans use of shared e-bike by minors under 16

2026-07-22 13:04:23Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Beijing has revised its regulations on internet-based bike-sharing services, bringing shared electric bicycles under formal regulatory oversight for the first time.

Under the new rules, operators are prohibited from providing shared e-bike services to users under the age of 16, according to the new regulations issued by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

People ride hydrogen-powered shared electric bikes. (Photo/China News Service)

Centralized charging facilities for shared e-bikes must comply with fire safety standards, be equipped with 24-hour surveillance systems, and conduct regular battery inspections.

Shared e-bikes must also be registered with special license plates and equipped with helmets for riders.

(By Kira)

 
 

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