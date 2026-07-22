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China sweeps International Mathematical Olympiad with six golds

2026-07-22 10:51:03Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China topped the team standings at the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad in Shanghai, with all six contestants winning gold medals and three achieving perfect scores, CCTV News reported.

A ceremony is held at the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad in Shanghai, July 20, 2026. (Screenshot from CCTV News)

More than 120 countries and regions took part in this year’s event, which opened July 14. The United States finished second, followed by Russia and Singapore.

A total of 55 gold medals, 105 silver medals and 189 bronze medals were awarded, while 141 contestants received Honourable Mentions.

Gregor Dolinar, president of the International Mathematical Olympiad Board, praised the organization of the event in his closing remarks and thanked the contestants, organizers and others involved. 

As one of the world’s most prestigious math competitions for secondary school students, the Olympiad showcased young talent while fostering international exchange and mutual learning.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)

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