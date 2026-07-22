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Fuzhou residents beat the heat in wartime tunnel

2026-07-22 10:47:07Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Residents in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian province, are using a former wartime air-raid shelter in Wushan Mountain, a hill in the city center, to escape summer heat that regularly exceeds 37℃ (99℉). 

The 570-meter tunnel, built in the 1970s, maintains a constant temperature of 18℃ to 20℃ (64℉ to 68℉) thanks to deep rock insulation.

Visitors brew tea and rest inside the Wushan Mountain air defense tunnel in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, to escape the summer heatwave. (Photo: China Daily)

Renovated in 2013 as Fujian’s first public cooling shelter, it connects the historic Sanfang Qixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys) scenic area with Liming Lake Park and serves as a free pedestrian passage. 

Inside, residents gather at low-cost stalls to brew tea, play games and rest.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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