Wednesday Jul 22, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Chinese film Dear You premieres in Thailand

2026-07-22 10:19:10Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Many overseas Chinese descent gather at the premiere, July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)
Many overseas Chinese descent gather at the premiere, July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)

(ECNS) -- The Chinese film Dear You held its Thai premiere in Bangkok on Tuesday, drawing strong interest from local Chinese communities.

The film tells a story centered on a Chaoshan family and portrays the struggles of earlier generations of overseas Chinese who traveled abroad, built businesses and supported their families. It highlights traditional Chinese values, including filial piety, gratitude, loyalty and family devotion.

Lin Chuqin, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said the film deeply moved him. His father belonged to the generation that sent Qiaopi, a unique combination of family letters and remittance certificates, back home. Qiaopi expressed overseas Chinese people’s love for their families and their enduring connection to their hometowns.

Haling the film as a testament to the hardworking and resilient spirit of overseas Chinese, representatives from some Thai Chinese organizations said it offers younger generations a meaningful lesson in culture and family values. They expressed hope that Chinese youth overseas would continue passing on these traditions.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]