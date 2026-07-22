Chinese film Dear You premieres in Thailand

Many overseas Chinese descent gather at the premiere, July 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yingmin)

(ECNS) -- The Chinese film Dear You held its Thai premiere in Bangkok on Tuesday, drawing strong interest from local Chinese communities.

The film tells a story centered on a Chaoshan family and portrays the struggles of earlier generations of overseas Chinese who traveled abroad, built businesses and supported their families. It highlights traditional Chinese values, including filial piety, gratitude, loyalty and family devotion.

Lin Chuqin, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said the film deeply moved him. His father belonged to the generation that sent Qiaopi, a unique combination of family letters and remittance certificates, back home. Qiaopi expressed overseas Chinese people’s love for their families and their enduring connection to their hometowns.

Haling the film as a testament to the hardworking and resilient spirit of overseas Chinese, representatives from some Thai Chinese organizations said it offers younger generations a meaningful lesson in culture and family values. They expressed hope that Chinese youth overseas would continue passing on these traditions.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)