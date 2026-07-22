China lodges serious protests with Philippine ambassador over attack on coast guard near Ren'ai Jiao

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian speaks at a regular press conference, July 21, 2026.(Photo/Chinese foreign ministry)

(ECNS) -- China has lodged serious protests with the Philippine ambassador to China on Tuesday morning over the recent confrontations between Chinese and Philippine personnel near Ren'ai Jiao, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday at a regular press conference.

A CCG vessel was conducting routine law enforcement activity near China's Ren'ai Jiao on Monday when two boats from the illegally grounded Philippine warship deliberately closed in and rammed into the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel in a dangerous manner and violently attacked the Chinese personnel on board, forcing them to react firmly yet lawfully, the spokesperson noted.

After the incident, the Philippines distorted facts, falsely accused the Chinese side, and spread disinformation, the spokesperson said, adding that China strongly deplores and firmly rejects the Philippines' moves.

Lin stressed that Ren'ai Jiao, as part of Nansha Qundao, is China's territory.

"We urge the Philippine side to earnestly fulfill its commitments, stop at once provocations at sea and the spread of disinformation, and rein in its personnel at the site. Otherwise all consequences thereof shall be borne by the Philippine side," the spokesperson said.

(By Zhang Dongfang)