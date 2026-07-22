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Magnitude-5.0 earthquake strikes SW China's Yunnan

2026-07-22 09:30:39Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Mojiang Hani Autonomous County in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province at 7:43 p.m. on Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 23.19 degrees north latitude and 101.46 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 6 km, the center said.

There were no reports of casualties or damage as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 57 earthquakes above 3.0 magnitude have occurred within 200 kilometers of the epicenter in the last five years, according to the CENC.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

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