CAFA exhibition traces a century of sketch teaching in Chinese art education

(ECNS) -- A new exhibition in Changsha is tracing the evolution of sketch teaching at the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA), using a century of student and faculty works to chart the development of modern Chinese art education.

Visitors view the "Sketching Excellence: 100 Selected Sketches from the CAFA Collection" exhibition at the Meilun Art Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, on July 19, 2026. (Photo: The organizer)

"Sketching Excellence: 100 Selected Sketches from the CAFA Collection," which opened Saturday at the Meilun Art Museum, features works created by undergraduate students alongside a special section showcasing early faculty drawings. The exhibition runs through Sept. 20.

The exhibition illustrates how CAFA's approach to sketch teaching has evolved from an early emphasis on observation and technical training to a broader focus on artistic expression while maintaining strong foundations in form and spatial representation.

Visitors view the "Sketching Excellence: 100 Selected Sketches from the CAFA Collection" exhibition at the Meilun Art Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, on July 19, 2026. (Photo: The organizer)

Executive curator Zhang Han said the exhibition charts the academy's development from technical refinement to conceptual innovation and individual artistic exploration. Li Ronglin, a professor at CAFA's School of Plastic Arts, said the exhibition combines works from the academy's permanent collection with outstanding student assignments to present the evolution of its teaching tradition.

The exhibition has toured several cities and has become one of CAFA's flagship academic exhibitions, highlighting the academy's influence on Chinese art education.

(By Tang Yuxian)