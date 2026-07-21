'This Mountain, That Shore' exhibition explores the artistic journeys of two scholar-artists

(ECNS) -- A new exhibition in Beijing explores how two scholars turned to visual art as a form of intellectual and spiritual expression, bringing together ink paintings, prints, sculptures and archival materials in a dialogue between literature, philosophy and art.

The "This Mountain, That Shore" art exhibition is held at the Yixuyu Art Museum in Beijing on July 20, 2026. (Photo: Jin Xin)

Hosted by the Beijing Yixuyu Art Museum, the exhibition features works by scholar-artists Lao Shu Huahua and Dao Zi, both of whom built careers in literature, poetry, art criticism, curation and teaching before developing their artistic practices later in life. Their works blend poetry, calligraphy and painting.

The "This Mountain, That Shore" art exhibition is held at the Yixuyu Art Museum in Beijing on July 20, 2026. (Photo: Jin Xin)

Curator Du Xiyun said the exhibition reflects two spiritual orientations, with "this mountain" representing lived experience and the natural world, and "that shore" pointing toward the search for meaning, faith and spiritual fulfillment. The two artists offer different responses to the same questions.

The "This Mountain, That Shore" art exhibition is held at the Yixuyu Art Museum in Beijing on July 20, 2026. (Photo: Jin Xin)

Lao Shu Huahua continues the tradition of Chinese literati painting, depicting the relationship between people and nature. Dao Zi explores themes of faith, suffering, redemption and transcendence through symbolic imagery and expressive lines.

The exhibition runs until Nov. 19.