Wednesday Jul 22, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

PBOC adds $15 billion to relending quota for flood control, disaster relief

2026-07-22 09:46:26Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said it has added 100 billion yuan (about $14.7 billion) to its agricultural and small-business relending quota to support flood control, disaster relief and post-disaster reconstruction.

The move aims to guide and encourage financial institutions to step up credit support for business entities, especially micro and small enterprises and individual businesses, as well as agricultural, breeding enterprises and farmers in disaster-stricken areas including Guangxi, Hubei, Gansu and Zhejiang, according to the bank.

The PBOC said it will urge its branches in relevant provincial-level regions to make full use of the new relending quota and guide financial institutions to actively respond to the financing needs of business entities in disaster-hit areas.

(By Tang Yuxian)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]