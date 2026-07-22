Honda, GAC extend joint venture partnership to 2038

(ECNS) -- Honda Motor and China's Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC Group) agreed on Monday to extend the joint venture partnership to 2038, reaffirming their long-term commitment to the Chinese market.

Under the agreement, the joint venture's ownership structure, GAC Honda, will remain unchanged while accelerating its transformation toward new energy vehicles and enhancing its competitiveness.

The move comes as global automakers step up efforts to adapt to China's rapidly evolving auto market, where domestic brands continue to gain ground in electric and intelligent vehicle technologies.