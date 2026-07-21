Tuesday Jul 21, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China-Vietnam freight trains ship 16,816 containers in H1

2026-07-21 15:51:08Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
Workers unload refrigerated containers from a freight train at Pingxiang Railway Station, Guangxi, July 10, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Lin Yingying)
Workers unload refrigerated containers from a freight train at Pingxiang Railway Station, Guangxi, July 10, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Lin Yingying)

(ECNS) -- China-Vietnam freight trains departing from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region shipped 16,816 standard containers of export goods in the first half of 2026, according to the Nanning branch of China Railway Group.

Shipments reached 8,940 containers in the second quarter, up 13.5% from the first quarter, indicating a steady recovery in cross-border trade.

The Pingxiang railway port received 2,276 containers of imported fruit in the first half this year, up 50.8% year on year. Export cargo included electronics, machinery, chemicals, agricultural products and daily necessities, while imports included durians, mangosteens and coconuts.

Supported by closer China-Vietnam trade and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the service has expanded from three weekly departures to daily operations. The Nanning branch of China Railway Group has strengthened coordination with Vietnam’s Dong Dang railway station, enabling customs clearance for fresh produce in about two hours.

Specialized refrigerated containers and equipment are being deployed to maintain stable temperatures, speed up unloading and improve the efficiency of cross-border cold-chain transport.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]