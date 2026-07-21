China-Vietnam freight trains ship 16,816 containers in H1

Workers unload refrigerated containers from a freight train at Pingxiang Railway Station, Guangxi, July 10, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Lin Yingying)

(ECNS) -- China-Vietnam freight trains departing from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region shipped 16,816 standard containers of export goods in the first half of 2026, according to the Nanning branch of China Railway Group.

Shipments reached 8,940 containers in the second quarter, up 13.5% from the first quarter, indicating a steady recovery in cross-border trade.

The Pingxiang railway port received 2,276 containers of imported fruit in the first half this year, up 50.8% year on year. Export cargo included electronics, machinery, chemicals, agricultural products and daily necessities, while imports included durians, mangosteens and coconuts.

Supported by closer China-Vietnam trade and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the service has expanded from three weekly departures to daily operations. The Nanning branch of China Railway Group has strengthened coordination with Vietnam’s Dong Dang railway station, enabling customs clearance for fresh produce in about two hours.

Specialized refrigerated containers and equipment are being deployed to maintain stable temperatures, speed up unloading and improve the efficiency of cross-border cold-chain transport.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)