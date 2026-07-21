Chongqing's foreign trade increases 31.9% in H1

(ECNS) -- Chongqing's total foreign trade reached 481.23 billion yuan (about $67 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 31.9% year-on-year, according to data released by Chongqing Customs on Tuesday.

Exports totaled 339.29 billion yuan, up 34.6% from a year earlier, while imports rose 26% to 141.94 billion yuan.

The strong performance highlights continued momentum in the municipality's foreign trade as exports and imports both posted robust growth during the first six months of the year.

(By Kira)