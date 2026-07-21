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China's A-share market rebounds, tech stocks lead gains

2026-07-21 16:52:39Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) --China's A-share market recovered on Tuesday after an early decline, with the ChiNext Index surging more than 7% and the STAR 50 Index jumping 10.73%.

Trading activity strengthened, with turnover in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets reaching 2.96 trillion yuan (about $414 billion), up 255 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

More than 3,100 stocks rose and over 100 shares hit their daily price limits.

Semiconductor-related stocks led the rally, with multiple chip companies, including Oriental Semi, hitting the daily limit. The CPO (co-packaged optics) sector also advanced, with Zhongji Innolight gaining more than 13% on the day.

(By Kira)

 
 

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