Hong Kong Palace Museum, Uzbekistan cultural center deepen cooperation

(ECNS) -- The Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) and Uzbekistan's Center for Islamic Civilization signed a cooperation agreement on Monday to expand cultural exchanges through joint exhibitions, academic research and professional training.

Representatives of the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan sign a memorandum of cooperation in Hong Kong on July 20, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yueqing)

The memorandum of cooperation was signed in Hong Kong and also outlines plans to explore the use of artificial intelligence in museum exhibitions to engage younger audiences.

HKPM Director Wu Zhihua said Uzbekistan's rich cultural heritage has generated growing interest among Chinese audiences. He noted that the museum established a partnership earlier this year with the National Museum of History of Uzbekistan and said the new agreement would further deepen cultural ties.

Dr. Firdavs Abdukhalikov, director of the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan, said the center, with its rich collections and exhibition resources, will fully support the cooperation. The use of AI technology in displaying cultural relics will be a new direction for the partnership, aiming to engage young people with cultural heritage through digital means.

A special lecture titled "Exploring the Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan – The Center for Islamic Civilization" is held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on July 20, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Yueqing)

Later on Monday, the museum hosted a lecture on Uzbekistan's cultural heritage featuring leading Uzbek experts. Speaking at the event, Belt and Road Office Commissioner Nicholas Ho said Uzbekistan has long served as an important crossroads of civilizations and expressed hope for deeper cooperation in cultural heritage, tourism and sustainable development.

(By Tang Yuxian)