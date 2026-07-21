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Concert marks 30 years of China-Russia strategic partnership

2026-07-21 13:57:47Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- A concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation was held in Moscow on Friday. 

A concert marking the 30th anniversary of China-Russia strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation is held in Moscow, July 17, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)
A concert marking the 30th anniversary of China-Russia strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation is held in Moscow, July 17, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

About 1,500 people, including Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, and other senior officials, attended the event.

Guests enjoyed a concert blending Chinese classics such as "Ode to the Red Flag," a symphonic piece composed in 1965 to mark the founding of New China, with works by Russian composers including Tchaikovsky and Borodin.

The music highlighted the cultural exchanges and enduring friendship between the two countries.

The event was co-organized by the Chinese Embassy in Russia and the Russian-Chinese General Chamber of Commerce.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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