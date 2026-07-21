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Hainan launches three-night fire safety inspections targeting e-bike fire risks

2026-07-21 13:18:02Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A three-day inspection campaign was launched on Monday evening in south China’s island province of Hainan to address unsafe e-bike parking and charging and keep evacuation routes and fire lanes clear.

The Hainan Fire and Rescue Corps, together with related departments, will check for e-bikes parked or charged in apartment lobbies, corridors, stairwells and exits. They will also target indoor charging, unauthorized wiring, illegally modified e-bikes, substandard chargers and charging areas without proper fire barriers or firefighting equipment.

Hotels, shopping centers, entertainment venues, hospitals, care homes, schools and small businesses will be inspected for blocked exits, fire doors left open, missing or faulty emergency lighting and exit signs, and obstructions in fire lanes. Violations must be corrected immediately where possible, while serious or unresolved hazards may result in penalties or further enforcement.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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