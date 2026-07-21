China launches nationwide campaign to strengthen online protection for minors

(ECNS) -- China's top cyberspace regulator has launched a four-month nationwide campaign to enhance the protection of minors in the online environment.

The campaign, initiated by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission on Monday, will focus on addressing issues including harmful AI-generated content, sexual exploitation, privacy violations, excessive online spending and algorithm-driven addiction.

According to an official statement, the campaign will be carried out in two phases and will require online platforms to further strengthen their responsibilities in managing content involving minors.

The first stage, focusing on the summer vacation, will address risks throughout the production, distribution, interaction and marketing of online content to create a safer digital environment for children during the holiday period, the release said.

The second stage will focus on information that may harm minors' physical and mental health and will strengthen regulation in three areas: recommendation algorithms, educational content and online modes designed for minors, according to the release.