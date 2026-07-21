China Coast Guard urges the Philippines to stop provocations near Ren'ai Jiao

A China Coast Guard patrol boat is provoked by Philippine personnel near China's Ren'ai Jiao on July 20, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Monday urged the Philippines to immediately cease infringement, provocation and groundless hype after Philippine personnel from an illegally grounded vessel aggressively harassed a small CCG patrol boat near China's Ren'ai Jiao.

At around 9 a.m., two rubber boats from the grounded Philippine vessel LT-57 rapidly approached a CCG patrol boat conducting routine law enforcement patrols and rammed the vessel despite repeated warnings.

The CCG said Philippine personnel struck Chinese law enforcement officers with oars, poles and other objects.

In response, the CCG said it adopted measures including issuing verbal warnings, maneuvering its vessels and taking reciprocal countermeasures to bring the situation under control, exercising maximum restraint and acting in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

(By Kira)