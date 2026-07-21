Tang Dynasty mural exhibition opens in Malaysia

(ESCN)— A cultural and art exhibition titled "The Art of Murals: Unveiling the Splendor of the Tang Dynasty," jointly organized by museums and cultural heritage institutions from China and Malaysia, recently opened in the historic Malaysian city of Melaka.

Lim Ban Hong, Investment Adviser to the Chief Minister of Melaka and Special Envoy of Melaka State to China, said at the opening ceremony that the exhibition was not only a celebration of art but also a dialogue between history and civilizations, and a testament to the two countries' efforts to deepen cultural exchanges and bring their peoples closer together.

(Photo/Shanxi History Museum)

More than 600 years ago, Chinese navigator Zheng He called at Melaka five times during his seven voyages to the Western Seas, fostering trade and exchange between civilizations, Lim said. The arrival of Tang Dynasty mural art in Melaka today, he added, has brought new vitality to the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

Chang Shan, Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, said both China and Malaysia cherish cultural diversity and exchange between civilizations, and that art exhibitions help strengthen communication and friendship between their two peoples.

The exhibition features more than 70 high-resolution images of murals selected from aristocratic tombs of the High Tang period.

Organized into five sections, it offers a panoramic view of the vitality, openness, and inclusiveness of the Tang Dynasty.

(By Helen Mo, intern Wu Jingjing)