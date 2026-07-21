China Coast Guard urges the Philippines to stop infringements, provocations, hype near Ren'ai Jiao

Philippine military personnel deliberately provoke CCG law enforcement officers. (Photo provided to China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) said on Monday that the Philippines has distorted facts and falsely accused China after Philippine personnel from an illegally grounded vessel aggressively harassed a small CCG patrol boat near China's Ren'ai Jiao, urging the Philippines to immediately stop infringement and provocative actions.

At around 9 a.m., two rubber boats from the grounded Philippine ship LT-57 rapidly approached the CCG patrol boat conducting routine patrols, ramming it in a dangerous manner despite repeated clear warnings, according to a CCG statement.

The Philippine side also maliciously struck Chinese law enforcement officers with oars, poles and other tools during the incident, the CCG said.

In response, the CCG took measures including verbal warnings, vessel maneuvers and reciprocal countermeasures to stabilize the situation, exercising maximum restraint and acting in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

After the incident, the Philippine side distorted facts and made false accusations against China, which the CCG said was a blatant reversal of right and wrong.

The CCG stressed that it will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement operations in accordance with the law in the Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao, and adjacent waters, and firmly safeguard national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

(By Zhang Dongfang)