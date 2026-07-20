Gansu Province launches 2026 traditional book-airing events

(ECNS) -- The 2026 traditional book-airing series opened Sunday at the Wensuge Siku Quanshu Library in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.

The launching ceremony of the 2026 Gansu traditional book-airing event is held at Wensuge Siku Quanshu Library in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 19. (Photo: Tian Penghe)

More than 90 representatives from over 60 ancient book preservation institutions across the province attended.

The book-airing day, observed on the sixth day of the sixth lunar month, has been practiced for more than a thousand years to air out books and prevent insect damage.

"Ancient books are valuable carriers of cultural heritage and play an important role in strengthening cultural confidence," said Xiao Xuezhi, director of the Gansu Provincial Library. Representatives from two county-level libraries shared experiences in organizing book-related activities and promoting digital access to ancient texts.

Participants visit Wensuge Siku Quanshu Library in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 19. (Photo: Tian Penghe)

Participants toured the Wensuge Siku Quanshu Library and tried traditional techniques including block printing, thread-bound bookbinding and rubbing. They also observed book restoration demonstrations.

Gansu is one of the cradles of Chinese civilization. It holds a rich collection of historical documents, including bamboo slips from the Qin and Han dynasties, Dunhuang manuscripts and woodblock-printed works.

Participants try thread-bound bookbinding during the 2026 Gansu traditional book-airing event in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 19. (Photo: Tian Penghe)

The province will also organize follow-up activities throughout the year.

(By Tang Yuxian)