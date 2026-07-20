Monday Jul 20, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Gansu Province launches 2026 traditional book-airing events

2026-07-20 16:05:38Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The 2026 traditional book-airing series opened Sunday at the Wensuge Siku Quanshu Library in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province.

The launching ceremony of the 2026 Gansu traditional book-airing event is held at Wensuge Siku Quanshu Library in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 19. (Photo: Tian Penghe)
The launching ceremony of the 2026 Gansu traditional book-airing event is held at Wensuge Siku Quanshu Library in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 19. (Photo: Tian Penghe)

More than 90 representatives from over 60 ancient book preservation institutions across the province attended.

The book-airing day, observed on the sixth day of the sixth lunar month, has been practiced for more than a thousand years to air out books and prevent insect damage.

"Ancient books are valuable carriers of cultural heritage and play an important role in strengthening cultural confidence," said Xiao Xuezhi, director of the Gansu Provincial Library. Representatives from two county-level libraries shared experiences in organizing book-related activities and promoting digital access to ancient texts.

Participants visit Wensuge Siku Quanshu Library in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 19. (Photo: Tian Penghe)
Participants visit Wensuge Siku Quanshu Library in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 19. (Photo: Tian Penghe)

Participants toured the Wensuge Siku Quanshu Library and tried traditional techniques including block printing, thread-bound bookbinding and rubbing. They also observed book restoration demonstrations.

Gansu is one of the cradles of Chinese civilization. It holds a rich collection of historical documents, including bamboo slips from the Qin and Han dynasties, Dunhuang manuscripts and woodblock-printed works.

Participants try thread-bound bookbinding during the 2026 Gansu traditional book-airing event in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 19. (Photo: Tian Penghe)
Participants try thread-bound bookbinding during the 2026 Gansu traditional book-airing event in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on July 19. (Photo: Tian Penghe)

The province will also organize follow-up activities throughout the year.

(By Tang Yuxian)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]